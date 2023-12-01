Bossip Video

Von Miller doesn’t exactly have a stellar reputation for treating women well and his latest “alleged” infraction might just be his last as a professional football player. That said, similar to Miller, the NFL’s record on holding athletes accountable for violence against women isn’t exactly stellar either.

According to a detailed report by ESPN, The Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Department near Dallas responded to a “major disturbance” call on Wednesday morning where a woman specifically named Miller as the person who assaulted her during an argument about travel plans. The affidavit states that Miller became “visibly angry” after the woman slammed a door in the apartment and was subsequently told to “get out”. During her attempt to honor Miller’s request, the woman told police officers that she was pushed, shoved, and recorded on Miller’s cell phone despite pleading with him yelling, “Stop, I’m pregnant.” The woman says that she was pushed into a chair where Miller painfully grabbed her neck and applied pressure for “three to five seconds”.

As she continued to gather her belongings to leave the property, the woman stated that Miller threw her cell phone across the room and stomped her laptop on the floor before pulling her hair and pushing her to the ground which caused a chunk of hair to rip out according to the affidavit. Miller then allegedly pushed her onto a couch and began choking her with both hands. At this point, the woman got her phone and told Miller that she was calling the police which induced him to leave the property.

Upon their arrival, police officers took note of abrasions, bruises, and minor injuries consistent with force on the woman’s neck, abdomen, left bicep, and left hand. The affidavit states that the woman told officers that she was six weeks pregnant, produced a positive pregnancy test, and pulled text conversations with Miller about her doctor’s appointments and the potential due date for the baby. Thursday, Miller turned himself in to answer an arrest warrant for felony third-degree assault of a pregnant woman. If he is convicted, he faces two to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Both the Buffalo Bills and the NFL released public statements about the incident.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement Thursday. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.” The NFL also released a statement: “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time.”

Although the woman was not named, the affidavit states that Miller and the woman have been in a relationship for seven years and already have children together. BOSSIP has previously reported on Miller’s relationship with popular social media model Megan Denise and an incident where he allegedly pressured her to have an abortion.

We will be following this story closely over the next few months.