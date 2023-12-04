Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan did some serious damage to another car during an accident in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The Creed III actor crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia in the streets of the Los Angeles neighborhood on Dec. 2.

Both vehicles had some damage following the wreck, which happened at 11:30 that night. While the Kia does seem to be in pretty terrible conditions after the crash, the damage to the cars is the biggest loss in this specific case. Luckily, there were no injuries or damages to other property, so LAPD prompted Jordan to fill out an online police report.

According to reports from TMZ, the star did not specify to officials an explanation, story, excuse, or reason for the crash. When law enforcement responded, they did not conduct a sobriety test, as they saw no signs of substance impairment.

Unfortunately for Michael B. Jordan, who tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he’s been in the headlines recently for a reason he’s probably not too happy about.

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi–who is the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s 12 children–claimed on the reality series that she’s hooked up with Jordan in the past. The topic of conversation came up after one of her cast members admitted that she would love to smash the Black Panther star.

Later, on the Season 7 reunion, Tiesi got hooked up to a lie detector as she was asked whether or not the actor and director was good in bed. Her answer? Nope.

Sadly, the lie detector determined she was telling the truth.