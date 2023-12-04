Bossip Video

After rekindling their love earlier this year following lengthy speculation Nelly & Ashanti are reportedly expecting their first child together.

These days the dating pool feels containmainted with options you wouldn’t approve of for your worst enemy. Many people are throwing in the towel and getting that “old thang” back. Earlier this year Nelly confirmed that he rekindled his former romance with singer Ashanti. Over the past several months anytime you see one you spot the other just a few feet away.

This weekend fans spotted them together during Nelly’s ‘Black and White Ball’ in St. Louis and immediately pregnancy speculation ran wild.

According to Us Weekly, we can now put the rumors to rest as the couple has reportedly confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” the source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

The future celebrity seed will be Ashanti’s first child while Nelly has two adult seeds, Cornell Haynes III, 24, and daughter Chanelle, 29. Furthermore, Both of those children are from his previous relationship with his ex Channetta Valentine. The duo made things Instagram official only a few weeks ago when Nelly posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his queen. Things seem to be better than ever for the couple who are happily moving fast with no plans of slowing down. After a decade of dating off and on it seems the two are ready to hang their respective jerseys up for good.

Now the only question left is not if but when the wedding bells will ring.