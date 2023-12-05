Bossip Video

After nearly a decade of speculation and leaks Rockstars Games has officially released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

One of the most anticipated moments in the entertainment world heading into 2024 is Rockstar Games revealing Grand Theft Auto VI. While leaks and rumors have run wild for nearly a decade no one knows anything about the game for certain. With a video game of this size and scale, there are millions of moving parts but somehow Rockstar has kept it under wraps, sort of.

Today Rockstar Games was set to release the trailer but thanks to hackers and leakers the trailer found its way online early. Rockstar said screw it late last night and released the trailer ahead of time. In the trailer, you pretty much see Florida man come to life in video game form.

It’s chaotic, gritty, free-spirited, and unhinged. Essentially everything people love about the franchise.

Also, before you get too excited remember the game won’t be released until 2025. If we made an educated guess it would be for the holiday season of 2025 and not spring break. Either way, the hype has begun and the time will pass faster than we can imagine.

Furthermore, it’s safe to say the biggest global entertainment moment this decade is already secured by Rockstar.

You can watch the trailer for the most anticipated game of all time Grand Theft Auto VI below.