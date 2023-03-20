Bossip Video

Zatima is back for Season 2 and all the show’s stars showed up and showed out for their premiere party Thursday in Atlanta.

Crystal Reneé Hayslett and Devale Ellis, who play Fatima and Zac, both wore red for their big night, which including custom cocktails named after their characters, passed hors d’oeuvres and a beautifully crafted photo booth experience.

The cast of Zatima shined together in their splendor on the rose-colored carpet.

For those not already in the know, Marquita Goings portrays Valerie on the show. She is a successful realtor who is wowed by the work that Zac has done on his house and ends up offering to help him flip houses. Danielle LaRoach (dressed in black) plays Belinda, who is Fatima’s “tell like it is” friend.

Source: Paras Griffin/ Getty Images for BET + / Getty

Jasmin Brown, aka Watch Jazzy, is one of the biggest sources of comedy on Zatima. Her character Deja is the tenant who lives in Zac’s rental property and ends up constantly incurring the wrath of Fatima.

Remington Hoffman plays Bryce, a relatively new friend of Zac’s who works with Gary and is helping Zac with his stock investments. Bryce is also dating Angela, who happens to be Fatima’s best friend. Cameron Fuller appears on Zatima as another one of Zac’s friends, Nathan, who is married to Lori who pretty much has him in check. Then there’s Guyviaud Joseph, who plays Zac’s friend Tony. Tony comes down hard on Zac for moving in with Fatima and tries to convince him that he should enjoy the freedom of finally having money and a single life.

We definitely have to shine a light on Nzinga Imani though. She stars as Fatima’s best friend Angela and you may have also seen her on Sistas because she’s made a few appearances and is very memorable because of her great comedic acting. She was especially funny in the first episode of the second season which BET+ screened for all of the guests at the Zatima Season 2 event!

Following the screening BOSSIP’s very own Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden moderated a Q&A with Crystal Reneé Hayslett and Devale Ellis about the episode and the show. The questions ranged from episode-related sex and relationship queries, to more in-depth reveals about the actors’ journeys.

Following the panel, talent and guests enjoyed an afterparty with music from DJ Sean Falyon.

