This is the kind of stuff that will have a parent taking penitentiary chances to get their lick back.

BOSSIP has long reported on the habitual line-stepping of teachers all across America who have abused their students in one way or another. Well, the main character of this story has made a case for himself to be in the top 5 worst of all time.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a teacher at Putnam Academy of Arts and Science School in Palatka, Florida named James Bellamy has been arrested and charged with child abuse and battery after an egregious lack of self-control with a 12-year-old boy. The unnamed child had a basketball thrown at him and was elbowed in the mouth so hard by Bellamy that he lost one of his teeth! The child’s mother called the police when the boy came home from school and told her that Bellamy “had gotten angry at him because Bellamy believed he had intentionally struck his arm or head while they were playing.” In addition to being told the story, the boy’s mother was shown video evidence that Bellamy was the perpetrator and relayed as much to the police.

B-b-b-but wait! It gets worse!

When police interrogated Bellamy at his home, he readily admitted that he threw the basketball at the boy and hit him in the mouth after he believed the boy hit him intentionally during a game they were playing with other students. Bellamy says he did not assault the boy purpose.

Cops weren’t trying to hear Bellamy’s “my bad” and took him away in handcuffs to Putnam County Jail where he sat without bond as of Tuesday evening.