Netflix announces a new Dave Chappelle comedy special will hit the streaming service globally later this month.

Dave Chappelle is gearing up to bless fans with his comedic charm once again as the ball drops into 2024. Recently Netflix dropped the bomb he will return to the streaming service with a new comedy special. Unlike previous times very few details were revealed about the special. There hasn’t been an announcement of the title or where it was filmed. Additionally, Chappelle has toured recently but at his shows, he locks everyone’s cell phones in plastic bags. That stops any leaks of material in audio or video form from hitting the internet.

The unnamed special will launch globally for Netflix on December 31, 2023.

His last special The Closer released in October of 2021 and caused an uproar online and internally at Netflix. Chappelle was accused of being transphobic due to the jokes he told in the special. Netflix employees staged a walkout in support of the transgender community but the CEO Ted Sarandos didn’t back down.

He refused to take the special down stating he “doesn’t believe it falls into hate speech” according to Wikipedia.

In 2021 Dave Chappelle held an event at the Hollywood Bowl which many assumed was just another night of his stand-up. However, Dave screened a documentary he made during the COVID lockdown showcasing how he kept his community in Ohio running. Additionally, he showcased the stand-up shows he did in his backyard and how he convinced his Hollywood peers to show up and perform alongside him.

Could this be the comedic special he is releasing on December 31st? Guess we will have to wait and see. For now, you can watch the teaser below.