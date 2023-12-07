Iman Shumpert doesn’t have to worry about when he’ll get to see his daughters amid his ongoing divorce from Teyana Taylor.
As the former NBA player and his estranged wife battle it out in divorce court, Shumpert was awarded temporary parenting time with his daughters until a custody decision is reached.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, a hearing was held last week as part of Teyana and Iman’s divorce. During the hearing, Shumpert’s lawyer raised the issue of the retired baller having set custody time with their daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.
Once the lawyer made his argument, the court granted Iman parenting time, where he will have the kids for 4-6 days out of the month. He was ordered to pick up his kids at Teyana’s home and drop them back off after his time was over. Per the deal, Taylor will continue to have primary custody of the children, plus, they will celebrate Christmas with her. The temporary deal will remain in place until the judge determines who is officially awarded custody.
Teyana secretly filed for divorce back in January after 7 years of marriage. She also demanded primary custody of their kids along with child support.
In her petition, the singer said, “she has been the primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children since their births and that it would be in the best interests of” their children to live with her.”
She also claimed her daughters often “appear to be disheveled” and “are not fed properly” while in Shumpert’s care.
