Donald Trump cannot save this brotha from the consequences of his actions this time.

Kodak Black, the “ZEZE” rapper who had a three-year prison sentenced commuted by 53% of white women’s POTUS back in January 2020, has been arrested again for multiple charges that are likely to sit his mumblin’ a** down behind bars.

According to WSVN, Kodak, real name Bill Kapri, was popped in Plantation, Florida Wednesday afternoon following a junkie-esque encounter with police. Plantation police officers were called to an intersection where it was reported that a Black Bentley SUV was holding up traffic. Upon making contact, officers realized that the rapper was asleep behind the wheel with the strong odor of marijuana wafting from the cabin in addition to visible weed wraps and residue in the open center console.

Kodak openly admitted that he was in possession of marijuana during questioning, however, while looking over his driver’s license, officers say they noticed white powder falling to ground as Mr. “Tunnel Vision” attempted to discard drugs right in the police faces. A quick field test revealed the substance to be cocaine. It was also noted that the Bentley truck appeared to have sustained recent damage which indicated some sort of car collision.

When all was said and done, Kodak was charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking his vehicle.

Back in July of 2022, Kodak was arrested with 31 oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash.

Let’s see if the MAGAs rally to protect Trump’s African-American…