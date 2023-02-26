Bossip Video

Judge reportedly issues arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black after he allegedly failed a mandatory drug test.

Kodak Black has had numerous legal issues throughout his career. At the end of Trump’s run in office, he gave Kodak the ultimate hail mary. He slid Kodak a pardon on his way out the door which was surprising, to say the least. Since then the rapper has been one of the biggest vocal Trump supporters on social media. Even with the blessing of the pardon, it seems trouble just isn’t missing him.

Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Kodak Black Over Failed Drug Test

According to TMZ, Kodak Black is certainly heading back to jail thanks to a failed drug test. Last month he was a no-show for a mandatory drug screening but showed up the next week to submit a sample. The problem aside from the no-show is the sample tested positive for traces of fentanyl. Yes, fentanyl as in the same drug that’s killing people all over the United States daily. Now a judge has issued an arrest warrant for Yak’s arrest. On top of that, the judge wants him held without bond until the next hearing in his other drug case from last year. Yak has had a lot of luck in becoming a free man now it’s all in jeopardy, again.