21 Savage recently responded to Kodak Black’s claims that he “switched up” on him and pointed the finger right back at the fellow rapper for “getting in his feelings.” “It really be sounding like you jealous or some s***,” said the Zone 6 rapper.

Kodak Black’s Drink Champs interview was released last week and his sit-down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN continues to make headlines and cause conversation.

The interview even prompted Ray J to suggest that Kodak “needs help” before he self-destructs. He also alleged that the rapper “did the most” at an event at Donald Trump’s house.

“They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect,”wrote Ray J under a DJ Akademiks post recapping Black’s Drink Champs interview. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”

During the podcast, the rapper spoke on a myriad of things including a claim that 21 Savage “changed” after he released a joint album with Drake.

According to Complex, Kodak volunteered his opinion when the question was simply to pick between 21 Savage and Future.

“Drake just got a certain little effect he do to motherf****s and s***,” said Kodak. “After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that p***** a** s***. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and s***.”

Allegedly Kodak and Drake were supposed to release a joint album when Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album was announced out of the blue.

Drake’s project with the Florida rapper was seemingly scrapped.

On Monday, XXL reported that 21 Savage took to Instagram Live to open up about the situation and he didn’t hold back while addressing Kodak.

“Why the hell you always dragging s**** tryna make it seem like we got a problem or it’s just deeper than what the f*** it is, bruh?” 21 said against a black backdrop. “It ain’t nothing, let it go! Like make your money, you free now. We all go through s**t. You always tryna bring up the fact that you went to jail and s**t, like that s**t just mean like you deserve s**t more than the next n***a. Y’all n****s stop acting like the world owe y’all because you went to jail.”

Savage claimed Kodak was the one moving funny since his pardon from Donald Trump and thinks he feels he is owed something that he isn’t.

“What changed?” he continued. “‘Cause I said I felt like I’d beat everybody who’s on the Freshman cover? I’m supposed to feel like that, n****!…It really be sounding like you just, like I don’t know, you jealous or some s***. ‘Oh, he did an album with Drake and switched up. I can’t do no album with him ’cause he did an album with Savage.’ Who the f*** say that type of s***? I don’t give a damn who a n**** do music with; that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” “You got in your feelings,” he added. “You switched up after I did an album with Drake, that’s what happened. You’re a** switched up, and you be talking too much on the internet, you always saying s**t. Shut up sometimes. Go get yourself together and live your life, n***a.”

During the Live, 21 clearly implied that Kodak was jealous. Only Kodak can confirm if that’s his true feeling, but perception is often reality. Stay tuned as we’re almost positive that Kodak will have a response of his own.