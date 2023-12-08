Bossip Video

Although Adele and Rich Paul keep their relationship so private their reported marriage remains a mystery, she’s opening up about their life.

Adele wrote some of the most popular songs about love and loss in her career but usually leaves the music to speak for itself. The self-described motormouth changed her tune a bit, seemingly confirming last month that she and “Richard” got married.

In a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele opened up about their bond and juggling motherhood with music for the “Women In Entertainment” cover story. Rich recently released his book Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, which is a New York Times best seller. When asked if Adele learned more about him from reading it, she highlighted how close they’ve always been.

“Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together,” she revealed. However, a major part of it really hit home emotionally for both of them.

“It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she’s not with us, so I’ve never met her. And she’s such a big part of Rich and the kids and the kids’ mum’s life and stuff like that. But I knew all about it. I’m getting a bit emotional,” she said, starting to cry. “It was hard for him to write that.”

Adele Reveals How Her “Husband” Rich Paul Drives Her “Insane”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Adele adorably addressed their nuptials at a comedy show. She was in the audience at her best friend Alan Carr’s performance in LA when he helped her share the news. He asked if anyone got married recently, and the 30 singer yelled, “I did!”

Many suspected the couple quietly tied the knot last year. She rocked a massive ring and referred to Rich as her “husband,” but they’re still keeping those details to themselves. When asked directly about putting a ring on it, Rich evasively answered during an interview on CBS Morning Show.

“I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other,” he vaguely responded in October.

Rich refused to be caught slipping about whether to call Adele “Mrs. Paul.” He added, “You can say whatever you want,” but he’s still not the “type of person to put my personal life. It’s not for the media.”

The singer sounds head over heels but joked to THR that time on the road with him often pushes her buttons. Like most other people, the sports and business mogul loves Adele’s music. She can’t stand to listen to herself, but added, “Rich does, it drives me insane. And it’s funny because in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off. I don’t like it at all,” she said with a laugh.

It’s even harder for the harsh self-critic to escape when they fly together. “Every time Rich travels, the airplanes always play my music,” she added. Instead, Adele prefers to gush about SZA, Dua Lipa, and Victoria Monét, who made some of her favorite records this year.

As for Adele’s own music, she’s not in the space to make more yet. She worried about her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, straining her voice. She’s also preoccupied with her Beverly Hills life with Rich and motherhood.

In addition to spending time with 11-year-old Angelo, Adele is a nurturing figure to up-and-coming singers. She passes on the advice she wishes someone else gave her at those early stages. While she fantasizes about producing films or starring on Broadway, she’s enjoying a break from songwriting. “I have nothing to say yet. I haven’t even thought about it.”

Until the next project, fans can enjoy the third leg of Weekends With Adele in Las Vegas starting in January.