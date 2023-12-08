Who’s the boss? Obviously, it’s Tony Danza who joined the Power Universe as a cunning and conniving crime boss.

Two actors who portray sinister siblings on a STARZ series are telling BOSSIP about their characters’ connection.

Raising Kanan continues to tell the origin story of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series.

This third season delves further into his evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral, and pragmatic personality fans know.

**Spoilers ahead**

During the series premiere, Tony Danza had tongues wagging with his portrayal of sinister mafia boss, Stefano Marchetti.

Marchetti seems cool, calm, and collected, but Raising Kanan fans are learning that the godfather of NYC’s mafia scene is not one to be trifled with.

“He not only is a powerful guy because of he position he holds, he’s also very intuitive,” Tony Danza told BOSSIP. “He’s smarter than people think he is.”

He also reflected on the fun he’s had playing the character.

“It’s been really fun to play,” said the Who’s The Boss actor.

Watch Tony Danza dish on Raising Kanan season three.

New episodes of Raising Kanan premiere every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT.