Blac Chyna and her “Rack City” rapping ex, Tyga, have come to a custody agreement for their son, King Cairo.

TMZ reports the former flames have reached an amicable decision for their 11-year-old.

The entertainers will share joint legal and physical custody of King. Both parties also share the right to make decisions on King’s education, health and general welfare. Tyga — born Michael Ray Stevenson —WILL NOT have to pay child support.

We know he’s somewhere shouting Hallelujah!

The ex-fiancés’ relationship was so rocky that the court reportedly ordered the celebs to refrain from speaking negatively about each other in front of their son. They also had to complete court-mandated parenting classes. Additionally, the judge required them to enroll in a program that would track their co-parenting conversations.

Chyna, 35, filed a custody case over the summer in an attempt to put the “Loco Contigo” rapper on child support. In legal documents obtained by Page Six, the July 24 filing stated the reality star requested the court for joint legal AND physical custody.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the case read.

After Tyga caught wind of his baby mama’s moves, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. Under a post The Shade Room shared in August, the Cali rapper commented, “10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon.”

The public was astounded to discover the mom of two only saw her son on weekends.

Chyna, whose given name is Angela White, later claimed in October she had to sell her personal belongings including “clothing, purses and shoes” “to make ends meet.” In the documents obtained by the publication, the former stripper auctioned off the items.

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” White said. The former Only Fans model claims she’s made nearly $178,000 this year.

Despite her alleged financial claims, Tyga filed for sole custody of King.

Tyga And Blac Chyna’s Love Story Ended With Public Betrayal And Keeping It All In The Kardashian Family

Angela and Michael first met at the strip club King of Diamonds in 2011 and later began dating. The following year they welcomed their son, Cairo, and Tyga proposed. The good times didn’t last long, and they subsequently called it quits in August 2014. The mom of two told Nick Viall a month ago that the rapper kicked her out of their shared home after he began having an affair with underage Kylie Jenner.

‘I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something,’ Chyna shared.

White is also the mother of a 7-year-old daughter, Dream, whom she shares with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian. The pair called it quits in 2017 after a tumultuous relationship, which their reality TV show Rob & Chyna documented.

The businesswoman now has a new love, rapper and songwriter, Derrick Gray. Chyna went public with her new boo earlier this week. In a statement to PEOPLE she joyfully shared, “You won’t be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White & Derrick Gray!”

“They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us,” White’s statement continued. “I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes.”

Hopefully, Chyna can juggle her new love and the new time she’s been alloted with her son.