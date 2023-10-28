Blac Chyna revealed Tyga‘s breakup “betrayal” started with Kylie Jenner dating rumors on social media and ended with his friends packing up Chyna’s belongings to kick her out.

The 35-year-old, who now goes by Angela White, opened up on the latest episode of The Viall Files. ET reports the former dancer shared details of her courtship with the “Rack City” rapper before things went left.

“He definitely made the first move,” Angela said referencing her ex. “He was really sweet and really charming and I saw something there. We were together for three years.”

As for why their relationship fizzled, Tyga — born Michael Ray Stevenson — began dating the reality TV teen. Yet, Chyna admits they were already having problems. By this time, she had given birth to their son King, who is now 11.

“I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something. Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it,” Angela revealed.

Tyga never informed Chyna that he moved on. Tokyo Toni’s daughter found out about his secret romance “the same way everybody else did, the Internet.”

Cold-blooded. Is this where Tristan Thompson learned it from? Tyga walked so Tristan could run….all over Khloe. The cheating and creeping on a teen was bad enough, but Blac Chyna’s breakup was even worse.

Read how Tyga’s friends initiated the breakup by kicking Blac Chyna out the home after the flip!