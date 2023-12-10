Now, Nick…

Nick Cannon finds himself in hot water after promoting a competition based on skin color — social media labels him a colorist, AGAIN.

TMZ reports the entertainer partnered with the Zeus Network on a live show Thursday evening called Bad vs. Wild Las Vegas. The match-ups pit models from Wild ‘N Out against cast members from Zeus’ Baddies.

This was the best theme y’all could come up with?

The women were slated to battle it out in a series of competitions, including one that separated based on their skin’s hue. After Zeus released a flyer to promote the competition, critics quickly called out the colorism implications. The network has since removed the flyer and uploaded an edited version that read, “Chocolate Goddesses VS Caramel Goddesses.”

Social media noted the name change didn’t alter Zeus or Nick’s original intentions.