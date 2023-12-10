Nick Cannon finds himself in hot water after promoting a competition based on skin color — social media labels him a colorist, AGAIN.
TMZ reports the entertainer partnered with the Zeus Network on a live show Thursday evening called Bad vs. Wild Las Vegas. The match-ups pit models from Wild ‘N Out against cast members from Zeus’ Baddies.
This was the best theme y’all could come up with?
Social media noted the name change didn’t alter Zeus or Nick’s original intentions.
Mmmm….we beg to differ.
Social Media Claps Back At Colorist Competition On Bad Vs. Wild
The companies quickly scrubbed the posts from their social media. Yet, that didn’t stop social media from sharing their thoughts via X, formerly Twitter. Some users found the participants at fault.
One user tore into the former Nickelodeon star tweeting, “This is actually disgusting! Where’s the activists that have been angry for the past two weeks on this app? Now’s your time! Zeus network, Nick Cannon & everyone who participates in this colorist foolishness needs to be held accountable. What is this!?”
Another added, “Also Need To Talk About The Ppl That Agreed To Be In It”.
https://twitter.com/StudyOfWumbo_/status/1732827183998247285
While another quipped, “Somebody needs to go to jail for this”.
One user was clearly feed up with the network’s shenanigans tweeting, “The Zeus network HAS to be brought DOWN!”
Another user stated, “Isn’t this racist? I’m white but it seems very offensive.
“#NickCannon just doing what Nick Cannon does best: exploit women primarily black women… the fact that he have money and influence and tell everyone that it’s ok…makes it OK I guess”.
One man stated, “Nick Cannon better tuck his f******g turban when it comes to speaking on black issues at this point. The Zeus owner need to be spit on fr.”
Another user wasn’t willing to give the actor grace stating, “Nick Cannon a** a complete coon….they made him sell his soul and some more s**t. It was the goofiest n***a acting like he had balls to complete Nipsey journey to only sell himself out. Now he’s linked with Zeus, wild n out ain’t been the same and he’s over populating the states”.
The Zeus Network and the father of 12 held a “BBWs vs. Slim Girls” competition the same night, which also stirred up controversy. In addition, the collaborators hosted another competition that featured women with Brazilian butt lifts competing against those with natural bodies. They dubbed the contest Fake A** VS Natural A*** (how original) featuring Black Ink’s Sky Days — born Jokeita Days —and Instagram model, Brittany Renner. The reality stars acted as team leaders for each squad.
Previously, Nick barely escaped colorism claims after social media noticed the fairer skin tones of his children’s mothers. Four out of five of his baby mamas are light-skinned. Model and photographer Lanisha Cole is the only chocolate gyal in the bunch. Some users did come to Cannon’s defense, claiming that preferences aren’t necessarily bad.
Will Nick beat the color-struck allegations after this? We don’t have the answer, but this distasteful competition definitely didn’t help his case.
