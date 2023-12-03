Bossip Video

Love Don’t Cost A Thing, but Nick Cannon says having 12 kids does after admitting he spends almost a quarter of $1 million on Disneyland each year.

No wonder the Daily Cannon host is one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood. It takes all those jobs Nick Cannon juggles to be a daddy to a dozen kids, especially in this economy. In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Nick revealed how much he breaks the bank to take his basketball team of offspring to the happiest place on Earth.

On Friday, Nick updated the morning show about how he’s rising to the Father Abraham occasion. The Future Superstars founder doesn’t seem to hold back when it comes to having kids or spoiling them.

It was all good just a few years ago when he used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland. At the time, his family was much smaller, just twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, and received all the perks. “It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” Nick explained.

Now, Nick is footing the six-figure bill for his six baby mamas and their children to have the same experience. “Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” he asked Charlemagne.

Since then, Nick welcomed ten more children: sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 15 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Legendary Love, 16 months, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 14 months with LaNisha Cole.

Nick and Alyssa Scott share a son, Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old, and Halo Marie, 11 months.

The 43-year-old spreads himself and his money pretty thin to celebrate each child’s birthdays and special occasions in style.

“I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like — I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney,” Nick revealed. “Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations,” he explained.

That massive amount of money also includes expenses like a chaperone and the Disney hotel. The multi-talented mogul joked that he needs yet another job with Disney just to get an employee discount.

“I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n***a up? Can I get my job back?” he asked.

