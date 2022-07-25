Bossip Video

Brittany Renner was seen on video dumping water on a fan at Rolling Loud and the concertgoer is sharing his side of the story.

This weekend Brittany Renner was on hand for the annual Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida. Brittany was once again doing interviews for the event and you may have seen her intense viral interview with a very dehydrated Kodak Black at this year’s show.

Another clip from her time at Rolling Loud has started making its rounds on social media and it features the influencer drenching a fan in water after a very heated exchange.

Viral Video Shows Brittany Renner Drenching Fan With Water Over Alleged Disrespect, Fan Responds With His Side Of the Story.

Early Monday a viral video surfaced of Brittany Renner arguing with a fan in front of the Rolling Loud stage before the model douses him with water. In the video, the fan ends up throwing his water before Brittany’s crew began throwing things back at him. The man ended up releasing a statement to TheShadeRoom and described it all as a misunderstanding involving him mentioning her Renner’s baby daddy PJ Washington.

“I was hyping her up at first while she was twerking as she was walking away I screamed “I love PJ” as a fan of them,” Omar told The Shade Room in written text. “So then she proceeded to walk towards me with anger, opened a water bottle about to pour on me and I told her to throw it on me because she is the celebrity here not me. After she threw her water bottle, I proceeded to throw water back.”

The man also explained the reasoning for yelling “fantastic floors” which was the biggest question many people had and says he was “promoting his business.” Fantastic Floors is apparently the name of his business and the fan saw it as an opportunity for promotion.

As for Brittany Renner, she defiantly tweeted; “I don’t tolerate disrespect.”