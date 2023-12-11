Bossip Video

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about how her relationship with Will Smith changed after the infamous Oscars slap, something the actress is now calling the “holy slap.”

In a new interview with the Daily Mail‘s YOU Magazine, the actress revealed that her husband’s decision to slap Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards earned a new title, calling it the “holy slap.”

“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did,” Jada told the outlet. “I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it.”

Jada went on to say that Will slapping the comedian after he made a joke about her appearance made a big impact on their marriage.

“That moment of the s*** hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” said Jada, who revealed in her recent memoir that she and Will had been separated for seven years. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him.”

She continued,

“Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Pinkett Smith’s proclamation that she will “never leave” her husband comes at an interesting time, as Will was just spotted with another woman.

The actor was seen leaving Miami’s Art Basel with a woman who looks a lot like Jada on Thursday.

An inside source told Page Six that Smith spent all morning “carefully and thoughtfully” viewing contemporary art at the fair before heading to Pizzeria Lucali in Miami Beach with the mystery woman and others.

“The group of 10 was seen at the restaurant having a great time eating pizza and laughing,” the source says.

In the photos of Will and the mystery woman, the actor is flashing a huge smile, as Jada’s doppelganger walks closely behind him. The woman was sporting a pair of black sunglasses and sported a shaved head, much like Pinkett Smith.