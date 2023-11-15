Bossip Video

A representative for Will Smith is denying some serious allegations made about the actor in a new interview with none other than Tasha K.

A man by the name of Brother Bilaal–who claims to be a former friend and assistant to Will Smith–sat down for a tell-all interview with Tasha K earlier this week. Of the allegations made in their conversation, the one that got the most traction was Bilaal’s claims that he walked in on Smith and Duane Martin having sex.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Bilaal told the Youtuber. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

According to reports from TMZ, Will’s team calls this story “unequivocally false.”

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” a rep for will told the outlet.

Another source close to the situation also said Smith is considering taking legal action following Bilaal’s remarks.

If the King Richard actor does end up suing over these allegations, this wouldn’t be the first time one of Tasha K’s interviews ended in a lawsuit.

In 2019, Cardi B sued the Youtuber for defamation after she posted a video accusing the entertainer of being a prostitute and doing various drugs. Cardi won the case in January 2022, and Tasha was ordered to pay the rapper $4 million.

As for Will, his life has been under a microscope as of late, especially following the release of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir. In her book, Jada revealed that she and Will had been separated and living completely separate lives since 2016.

While on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning, Jada reacted to these new Urumors, calling them “ridiculous.”

“Let me just say this: it’s ridiculous and it’s nonsense,” she saod. “And this a person that tried a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re going to take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. That’s actionable so we gonna roll with that.”

Duane Martin, who finalized his divorce from Tisha Campbell in 2020, has yet to address the claims.