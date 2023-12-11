Bossip Video

Keke Palmer is trying to hold it all together amid the looming abuse allegations against her ex, and she’s giving fans a candid look at her life.

On Dec. 9, the Big Boss artist took to Instagram with a video that captured her rocking a beat face as she donned a comfy maroon robe in the middle of a kitchen.

And while the Nope star posed and flashed a smoldering look at the camera as she held her 9-month-old son, Leodis, whom she shares with Darius Jackson, she had a candid message.

Palmer, 30 penned over the video: “When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a Dolce Gabbana coat because Sharon [her mother] didn’t raise no b****.”

In the caption, the mother of one added, “Alexa, Play Mary J: ‘MY LIFE.’”

As BOSSIP previously reported, in November, a Los Angeles judge granted Palmer’s temporary restraining order against Jackson after the actress alleged that the fitness coach “lunged” at her neck and “physically attacked” her during an altercation. She was also granted temporary custody of Leodis. The shocking request sent fans into a frenzy and sparked controversy about Jackson and his older brother, Sarunas Jackson, who was also accused of domestic abuse.

In the comments section, fans and followers of the Emmy nominee offered words of encouragement and love to the star. Netizens of Instagram were happy to see the multi-talented celeb holding her head high above the fray.

“One thing I know about Miss Keke, she gon come out on top,” wrote one fan. “Keep protecting that baby and yourself.”

SZA penned,

“Exactly she’s an icon and we are praying and riding for you regardless!!”

Teyana Taylor chimed in,

“MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL and add a good good purse to make the garments pop cause you in ya bag sis!!!”

Keke Palmer’s Darius Jackson Drama Is Indeed Continuing

Palmer and Jackson were scheduled to face off during a restraining order hearing Dec. 5, but the former couple asked for the judge to delay the court date in order to allow both “parties time to attend mediation,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner’s DVRO be continued to a mutually agreeable date,” the filing added. The temporary restraining order will “remain in full force and effect” until the next court hearing.

A source told PEOPLE that Palmer hopes she and Jackson can resolve their issues in private due to so much “speculation” and “attention” from the media.

“Keke will continue to protect her safety and the safety of Leo above all else,” the insider added.“Her preference is to resolve the situation privately rather than in open court, if possible. But if not possible, the hearing remains on the calendar and Keke will stop at nothing to ensure a safe and healthy outcome for herself and Leo.”