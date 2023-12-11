Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson amid the birth of their baby girl!

On Monday, the singer, 38, and the Denver Broncos quarterback, 35, announced the birth of their daughter with a collaborative Instagram post.

“Amora Princess Wilson,” the proud parents captioned the post while noting that she weighed 9lbs, 1oz. “We Love You so much!”

Celebrities are currently flooding the couple with congratulatory messages including Janelle Monaé who wrote, “The cheeksðŸ˜a doll.”

Proud papa Russell also hopped in the comments and said, “Amora!!! ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”

This is the fourth child for Ciara, Russell’s third.

The couple also shares daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win, 3 and they are the parents of Ciara’s 9-year-old son Future Zahir, who Ciara welcomed with ex-fiancé Future in 2014.

On Sunday, just hours before she gave birth, Ciara brought her kiddos to their father’s football game.

“3 + 1,” Ciara’s captioned a post featuring her tree children at the Denver Broncos’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

CiCi first announced her pregnancy in August with a poolside baby bump pic.

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib’ ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸,” she captioned the announcement post while also quoting her track, “How We Roll.”

Congratulations to Russell Wilson and Ciara!