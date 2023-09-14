Bossip Video

Ciara can’t help but laugh when she thinks about the idea of co-parenting with her ex, Future.

During a recent interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi–which was uploaded to YouTube Sept. 13–the singer was asked how her co-parenting relationship with Future is going.

When the question was presented, Ciara couldn’t respond with anything but hysterical laughter.

"Thembi, you're awesome," she finally said as she continued to laugh. "OK, I feel like that says it all," the interviewer replied.





Ciara and Future got engaged in 2013 before welcoming their son, Future Zahir, the following year. They broke up in 2014 amid rumors of infidelity on Future’s part.

Following their split, the “How We Roll” singer started dating Russell Wilson, whom she married in 2016. In addition to 9-year-old Future Zahir, Ciara also shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, with the Denver Broncos quarterback. The couple is currently expecting their third child.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer went over the difference between Ciara and her alter-ego, CiCi.

She noted that CiCi is more likely to “want the smoke,” also acknowledging her and Russell Wilson’s recent history of clapbacks.

“Whenever I respond back, it’s definitely what I’m feeling in the moment,” she explained.

Ciara’s 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress was a recent topic of conversation that resulted in a clapback from Ciara, who brushed off the criticism by posting a TikTok to comment on the “selective outrage.”

As for how she personally handled the backlash, the singer noted that she just had to believe in her “vision,” also finding comfort in knowing she had her husband’s support.