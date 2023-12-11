Bossip Video

This is incredibly sad news that we wish we didn’t have to report.

The younger brother of actress Raven Symoné, Blaize Pearman, has passed away at the age of 31 following a two-year fight for his life against colon cancer according to an ET report. Raven took to Instagram to thank her supporters for the well wishes that they sent on her Dec. 10 birthday, then broke the sad news while explaining how difficult it is for her to celebrate at this time.

In the caption, Raven noted the date Dec. 16, which is Blaize birthday. Based on what Raven says in the video, it sounds as if there might be plans to celebrate her brother’s life on his birthday as the holiday season approaches.

The comment section is filled with condolences and sweet messages from celebrities like JoJo who said:

Raven I am so sorry for your loss. You are such a beautiful soul and I pray you and your family can find tiny moments to smile to feel some semblance of peace in this incredibly painful time. Sending love to u, ur family, and anyone who knew and loved ur beautiful brother.

And Holly Robinson-Peete:

I’m so sorry to hear this news. I loved spending time and getting to know your brother since he was a toddler…Sending love to your family and to everyone who loved BlaizeðŸ’”ðŸ™ðŸ¾

And singer Olivia:

Sending you love and praying God’s mercy and healing over you and your family. ðŸ©·

There’s never a good time to lose someone you love but it always seems a little more hurtful when that lose happens during the holidays. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Raven and all those who love Blaize. Rest in peace.