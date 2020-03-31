We Love To See It: The Most Famous Same Sex Female Couples Of All Time

Da Brat caused quite an internet storm over the past couple of weeks when she announced that she was in a relationship with girlfriend Jesseca Dupart. This came after years and decades of speculation about the rapper-turned-radio host’s love life and rumors that she did indeed prefer women. Now in 2020 all of that speculation has been confirmed.

We’re happy they’re happy.

Here’s what Brat said about the situation and her decision to come out:

“I guess I should say something about it since this is the show that I’m on and everybody else talking about. I’ve always been an advocate for privacy, pretty much to protect the interest of the other party, because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that come with it, it can break you. I’ve been talked about for way over 20 years so I’m kinda conditioned for it and my coat of armor is pretty thick so I’ve learned what to say and what not to say in the battles that I decide to choose to fight, which most of the time I just stay silent and let people speculate. I’ve never confirmed anything because you know in the ’90s it wasn’t cool back in the day,”

Da Brat is just one in a long line of Black women who loved Black women and we decided to showcase some of those relationships because we LOVE to see it.