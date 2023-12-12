An artist is accusing Beyoncé of stealing his designs for some of the costumers during her Renaissance Tour.
Hajime Sorayama, a Japanese illustrator, is claiming that the star did not ask him for permission before allegedly using his sketches and ensembles for her recent world tour.
“Yo @beyonce ðŸ¤˜ You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd,” The 76-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.
Alongside his caption, he posted several photos of his and Beyonce’s visuals to show the similarities between the two.
In one of the photos, the Grammy winner can be seen wearing a chrome headpiece with what looks to be wires sticking out from the side. Sorayama’s illustrations show a woman in a similar headpiece.
As of now, it’s unclear if Sorayama is pursuing any legal action against Beyoncé.
Unsurprisingly, members of Beyoncé’s loyal BeyHive were quick to pull up some reciepts, taking to Hajime’s comments section to tell him where the singer really drew inspiration.
“Like you didn’t take direct inspiration from Metropolis,” one fan wrote, referring to the 1927 film that explores similar themes.
“Metropolis, Mugler, Gaultier, and more have all done this,” another person added. “You don’t own the Android aesthetic.”
