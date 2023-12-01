Bossip Video

Beyoncé reigns as one of the hardest working stars, but a touching moment at the Renaissance movie premiere with Blue Ivy proves her biggest job is motherhood.

Blue Ivy is maturing into a lovely young lady before our very eyes, but you never outgrow a mother’s instinct to “put a coat on that baby!” On Thursday, Nov. 30, Beyoncé walked the red carpet in London with her “Diva”-defending daughter. While the stars of one of 2023’s biggest tours posed for pics, Bey shut it down to keep her firstborn “Cozy.”

When London’s winter weather made Blue too chilly in her flowing black one-shoulder Versace maxi dress, Beyoncé took note. Between photos, she rubbed the 11-year-old’s shoulder and asked if she was cold. When Blue said, “Yeah,” mom mode took over.

Beyoncé told the press her baby girl was cold and stepped aside to let Blue warm up indoors. Page Six reports the 42-year-old continued striking solo poses. Despite the cold night, Beyoncé looked “Heated” with a thigh-high slit revealing the embellished bodysuit under her black glittering gown.

Mama Tina Knowles clocked the cute mother-daughter moment. She took to Instagram with a video of the exchange, admitting it left her “in tears.”

“This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you,” she wrote with two heart emojis.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the Renaissance film revealed Blue was going through it behind the scenes on tour. Beyoncé was reluctant to let her perform beside her at such a young age, and only agreed to one show. One of her worst fears came true when Blue Ivy saw negative comments about her dancing.

Of course, the Hive wasn’t having it and defended the young history-making Grammy winner. Even with first-time nerves, she did better than most adults would in front of a sold-out crowd of thousands.

Instead of feeling defeated and giving up, the hate pushed Blue to work even harder. She started practicing even more, honing her craft like her perfectionist mama. Blue bounced back night after night with tighter moves and more confidence, twinning with Beyoncé.

We love to see this inseparable mother-daughter duo almost as much as Blue’s glam grandma Tina.

Later Thursday night, Blue Ivy’s proud parents dazzled as they left the Harry’s Bar in Mayfair London for dinner. Jay-Z looked dapper in a classic black tux.

Beyoncé stepped out in a stunning pearl and diamond-encrusted chest plate on her mini dress. The show-stopping piece of wearable art featured a collection of blue gemstones at the center.

There’s no doubt that Beyoncé really is that girl, and Blue Ivy is following in her footsteps.