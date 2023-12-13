Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’ve got the goods on Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Israel Houghton’s New York home ahead of their new MTV Cribs episode airing December 13.

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

MTV Cribs, the pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre is knocking again on the doors of A-list celebrities for a peek into the everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals. This season the show shares an inside look at the homes of some of your faves including Amanda Seales, DaniLeigh, Dita Von Teese, Janel Parrish, Margaret Cho, Mena Suvari, Nastia Liukin, Nick Viall, Perez Hilton, Rumer Willis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Shaun T, Taye Diggs, Vanessa Williams, Vinny Guadagnino and Vivica A. Fox. But tonight is all about the Houghton’s and their nearly 8,000 sq. ft home in New York.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

The home features not one but TWO fabulous kitchens.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

The second kitchen was designed by Israel’s daughter Mariah!

 

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

We kinda loved this arched hallway. Are you into it?

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

Wait until you see the ‘Chinche pantry where Israel and Adrienne like to debrief in the middle of gatherings for a little gossip.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

The master suite features a 9-foot bed.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

The master bath is a marble masterpiece

 

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

Adrienne also shows off her phenomenal home office — which houses her Emmy and Israel’s Grammys

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

And we get to see the typewriter where she wrote her wedding vows to him.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

We were kinda obsessed with their son Ever James’ room though.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

It features a huge stuffed llama — or alpaca depending on who you ask. Adrienne called it a llama.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

If you recall, MTV Cribs also visited the Houghton’s LA home and it was very very beige.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

Looks like the family have added some green touches to their East Coast crib.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

We do like the modern touches and the way the rooms flow into one another.

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

 

Let’s not forget the black powder room

 

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

The black bathroom comes with black toilet paper by the way.

 

Cribs screenshots of Adrienne and Israel Houghton's New York Chateau

Source: Courtesy / MTV

Here’s a look at the custom media room that Israel’s daughter designed and the wall-to-wall couch his brother built.

 

What do you think? There’s so much more to see. Tune in to MTV Cribs, which airs all-new episodes each Wednesday at 9:30PM ET/PT!

