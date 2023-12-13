Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’ve got the goods on Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Israel Houghton’s New York home ahead of their new MTV Cribs episode airing December 13.

MTV Cribs, the pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre is knocking again on the doors of A-list celebrities for a peek into the everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals. This season the show shares an inside look at the homes of some of your faves including Amanda Seales, DaniLeigh, Dita Von Teese, Janel Parrish, Margaret Cho, Mena Suvari, Nastia Liukin, Nick Viall, Perez Hilton, Rumer Willis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Shaun T, Taye Diggs, Vanessa Williams, Vinny Guadagnino and Vivica A. Fox. But tonight is all about the Houghton’s and their nearly 8,000 sq. ft home in New York.

The home features not one but TWO fabulous kitchens.

The second kitchen was designed by Israel’s daughter Mariah!

We kinda loved this arched hallway. Are you into it?

Wait until you see the ‘Chinche pantry where Israel and Adrienne like to debrief in the middle of gatherings for a little gossip.

The master suite features a 9-foot bed.

The master bath is a marble masterpiece

Adrienne also shows off her phenomenal home office — which houses her Emmy and Israel’s Grammys

And we get to see the typewriter where she wrote her wedding vows to him.

We were kinda obsessed with their son Ever James’ room though.

It features a huge stuffed llama — or alpaca depending on who you ask. Adrienne called it a llama.

If you recall, MTV Cribs also visited the Houghton’s LA home and it was very very beige.

Looks like the family have added some green touches to their East Coast crib.

We do like the modern touches and the way the rooms flow into one another.

Let’s not forget the black powder room

The black bathroom comes with black toilet paper by the way.

Here’s a look at the custom media room that Israel’s daughter designed and the wall-to-wall couch his brother built.

What do you think? There’s so much more to see. Tune in to MTV Cribs, which airs all-new episodes each Wednesday at 9:30PM ET/PT!