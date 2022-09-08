Bossip Video

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is finally a mother and she’s opening up about the birth of her newborn son, Ever James Houghton.

The actress and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed their first child together via surrogate last month and in a new interview with ET, the couple’s revealing some behind-the-scenes details about their journey, including more details about why they chose to keep the pregnancy a secret until their son was here.

“I hope that even by me not giving the information, it hopefully inspired somebody to say, ‘I don’t owe this to anyone, I don’t owe an explanation to anyone about why, how,'” Adrienne says about why she and Israel chose to keep the pregnancy a secret. “I think that there is that saying, ‘Get out of my uterus.'”

Additionally, Bailon shared that she helped deliver her son herself during his home birth and “pulled him out” of the surrogate.

“My sister filmed it, and when I watched it back, — it’s actually so cringy” said Bailon about the delivery. “Because you have an out-of-body experience,. You’re not thinking about, ‘Oh, what do I look like?’ So, when I watched it back, I literally was just saying over and over again, ‘I love you so much, I love you so much, I love you so much.’ I actually got a chance to pull him out. We did skin-to-skin and right on me.”