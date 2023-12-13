Bossip Video

Video released on Wednesday during Jonathan Majors’ Manhattan domestic assault trial shows the actor’s then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, chasing him down the street.

Footage shows Jabbari chasing him down several city streets after what prosecutors say was a violent March encounter inside the back seat of a car service, according to reports from The New York Post.

The surveillance clip, which was played for jurors in Manhattan Criminal Court, shows the Marvel actor pushing his ex away from him at the corner of Centre and Canal Streets in Chinatown before sprinting off.

Jabbari–a British dancer and movement coach who met her ex-boyfriend on the set of  Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania–testified that the actor delivered a “hard blow across my head,” which she says opened up a gash on her ear. Grace also said the star grabbed her finger and twisted her arm during the altercation.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, with his lawyers arguing that Jabbari was actually the aggressor.

Jabbari told jurors that the encounter erupted after she discovered evidence that Majors had been cheating on her upon finding a flirty text on his cell phone from a woman named Cleopatra.

According to the dancer, she tried to follow her then-boyfriend out of the black Cadillac Escalade after it pulled over, demanding answers. Instead, Grace testified that the actor tried to push her back into the car and then ran away from her.

In addition to the video, other trial evidence released Wednesday shows a gash behind Jabbari’s right ear that she says she suffered from Majors’ alleged assault. There are also photos of bruising and swelling on her fractured right middle finger taken the morning after the incident.

The court also released a full recording of Majors in Dec. 2022 lecturing his then-girlfriend that she needed to act more like the wives of other notable men like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King.

“Coretta Scott King…do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife,” Majors says in the recording, which was made by Jabbari and played for jurors. “I’m just gonna say this. My temper, my s**t, my….all that said…I’m a great man. A GREAT man. I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and for the world.”

He continued, “That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a d**k about it. I didn’t ask for it. I’ve worked and that’s the situation.”

“The woman that supports me, that I support, needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them, ultimately,” Majors said. “Two nights ago, you did not do that. You did not do that, which took away from the plan… and the plan is everything.”

The court also released the full text message exchange in which Majors urged Jabbari not to seek medical attention for a separate September 2022 episode that left her with a head injury.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go the hospital,” the actor wrote at the time.

