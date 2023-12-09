Majors’ response in 2022 to Jabbari insisting on seeking medical treatment without implicating him possibly explains her reluctance in March. He threatened to kill himself if she went to the hospital for a head injury. The Marvel star kept his head down throughout the reading of the messages.

Wow. Huge blunder by Jonathan Majors’ attorney in her cross of Grace Jabbari. She made it so texts that Majors sent Jabbari months earlier imploring her not to go to the hospital for a head injury “even if you do lie” could be entered as evidence. https://t.co/CVl0QI9wx2

Earlier this week, Chaudhry questioned Jabbari about telling emergency personnel she didn’t remember what caused her injuries in March. Gaffey said on Friday that Chaudhry tried to undermine her credibility despite knowing “there might be another reason she was not forthcoming.”

Judge Michael Gaffey previously ruled in favor of the defense that “potentially damaging” details from the London incident were inadmissible. However, he said Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry opened the door for this evidence because her cross-examination of Jabbari lacked specificity.

On Friday, new evidence references a separate incidence of violence before Majors’ arrest in March . According to People , Majors appears to admit to physically attacking his ex, Grace Jabbari , in 2022. In a text exchange between Majors and Jabbari, he threatens suicide if she seeks medical care.

In a surprising turn during Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial, his legal team opened the door to a similar incident with his accuser in London.

Jonathan Majors’ Texts Threatened Suicide If Grace Jabbari Went To The Hospital For A Head Injury

Prosecutors referenced the texts in their 115-page pre-trial filing in October. Although they predate Jonathan Majors’ March 2023 arrest, Judge Gaffney’s Friday ruling about vaguely questioning Jabbari allowed prosecutors to introduce the 2022 texts as Molineux evidence. The New York State Unified Court System considers this type of evidence “that is inextricably interwoven with the charged acts.”

I'm sorry. I didn't see this. From what I can gather, the judge had already agreed with the defense that any texts regarding earlier incidents of abuse were inadmissible (there are a specific set of rules for "prior bad acts" and it's not easy to get them in). — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) December 9, 2023

Details of what led up to the messages in London are still inadmissible. In this case, the messages provided context for why Jabbari might have initially denied knowing the cause of her injuries in March.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something,” Majors texted Jabbari last September.

Jabbari read the text exchange aloud for the jury on the stand. Similar to the alleged text messages Majors’ team released in March, Jabbari reassured him that she did not want to get him in trouble for allegedly injuring her head.

“I will tell the doctor I bumped my head,” she continued, breaking down in tears on the stand.

Despite complaints of persistent pain, Jabbari’s messages prioritized protecting her relationship over telling them “what really happened.” ADA Galaway continued reading the exchange for the still-sobbing 30-year-old.

“I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?” Jabbari wrote.

But then, a few days later, his lawyer got too far ahead of her skis on cross, and asked the ex a question abt why she lied (when she *knew* one of the reasons for the lie was likely the past history). And the judge said that b/c his lawyer didn't make her question tight enough- — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) December 9, 2023

it wasn't clear whether she was specifically referencing only the rationale for the lie with respect to the March incident (why they're in court now). So b/c her question necessarily touched on the incidents that the court had kept out on her motion, it was now fair game. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) December 9, 2023

Although Jabbari said the pain prevented her from sleeping, his reaction changed the dynamic to focus on his “safety” and need for “love.”

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home. I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die,” Majors wrote. “I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so, or don’t trust me to. I promise you I would never mention you but understand your fear,” Jabbari responded.

The Creed III star continued to accuse her of rejecting his love because she did not hug him after the alleged altercation. Jabbari agreed after he continued threatening to kill himself “soon.”

“I will probably kill myself, it’s not really contemplating anymore. I’m a monster, a horrible man, not capable of love. I’m killing myself soon,” Majors wrote. “Jonathan, you can’t say this I’m going to have to tell someone,” she said, appearing to talk him down.

Grace Jabbari Accuses Jonathan Majors Of Causing Her Injuries On March 25 On The Witness Stand

After introducing the text messages into the record, Galaway continued re-direct questioning of Jabbari. With that new context, Galaway asked why she told first responders she didn’t know what caused her March injuries.

“I was just scared of the consequences of it. I still wanted to protect him,” Jabbari said. “Ms. Jabbari, do you know who caused your injuries on March 25, 2023?” the prosecutor asked. “I do. The defendant, Jonathan Majors,” Jabbari answered.

Majors has denied all allegations against him and maintains his innocence. Meagan Good stayed by his side as the trial continues next week. Majors faces charges of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, third-degree assault recklessly causing physical injury, second-degree aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment from an alleged fight with Jabbari over his cell phone in March.