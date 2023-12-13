The stars of a BET+ series are bringing holiday cheer to Tamron Hall, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive at their show-stopping serenade.
During a daytime exclusive on Thursday, the cast of Kingdom Business will sit down to dish on gospel’s most scandalous series. Yolanda Adams and Serayah who star on the series as Denita Jordan and Rebl will join executive producer Kirk Franklin for a chat with Tamron about season two of the music-driven drama.
Later, they’ll give the Tam Fam an unexpected treat when they perform.
In an exclusive clip from the moment that’s part of Tamron’s “Week of Wishes,” we see Yolanda and Serayah belting out a ballad while Kirk accompanies them on the piano.
Later in the show, there will also be a special surprise for an unsuspecting member of the Tam Fam.
Take an exclusive look at Thursday’s exciting new episode below!
Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.
For times and channels, go to http://www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
