Married To Medicine’s midseason supertease is HERE and it’s filled with shade, holistic healing, and two of the doctors nearly coming to blows.

After displaying some mean girl behavior by icing out Quad in Napa Valley (something Dr. Heavenly apparently regrets)…

the trailer shows the remaining ladies moving on and trying to get to a peaceful place.

“I want to bring you into my other holistic world,” says Phaedra Parks who’s flexing her holistic healing skills in the trailer. “We are just are gonna relax, feel the great energy, positivity…”

Unfortunately for the attorney turned holistic healer, her words might be falling on deaf ears.

A clip shows Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Simone being held back as they trade “stupid hoe” shade.

Despite these two not getting along, Phaedra’s healing skills could be working on Quad. She’s seen in the tease being cordial and shaking hands with her ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford who’s seen alongside his new wife, Sweet Tea.

“She’s baaaaack!” says Quad in a confessional announcing her return to the group.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Sweet Tea is seen going head to head with Heavenly who shadily says her hubby is “shooting duds” when it comes to impregnating her.

“Don’t talk about my man!” warns the newbie.

There will also be a celebration of ten years of friendship with the group planned by Dr. Simone, but the location for the celebration presents a problem for Dr. Jackie. Why? Well, Hilton Head is the location where her husband Curtis had a previous affair.

Simone however says she completely forgot that the South Carolina location was a pain point for her friend.

The midseason tease will air at the end of episode 1007 this Sunday.

Take a look at the episode description.

After a heart-wrenching night rehashing the breakdown of their friendships with Quad, the ladies make a difficult decision about Quad’s future in the group. Jackie gets support from the White House with her campaign against infant mortality. Toya takes her wine business one step further with an important meeting. Kema shocks the guys with his archaic family values.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and next day on Peacock.

Married to Medicin” episode 1007 will air Sunday 12/17 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and new episodes will resume on Sunday, January 7th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.