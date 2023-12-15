Bossip Video

Darius Jackson is revealing that he’s doing some personal work following his ex-girlfriend Keke Palmer’s abuse claims against him. “Saving myself was the 1st step,” he told his 150K followers.

The personal trainer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he got baptized and repented following his public falling out with Palmer, who filed a restraining order on him while alleging that he physically abused her during their relationship.

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say. I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally,” he began in his lengthy caption. “I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days,” Jackson continued. “Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back. He’s surrounded me with friends & family that has always been there as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out. And for that, I thank you.”

He concluded,

“Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step.”

Darius’ post comes more than a month after the “Nope” actress filed for full sole legal and physical custody of their son, Leodis, whom they welcomed together in February 2023.

Palmer also filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles, accusing her ex-boyfriend of physically abusing her on multiple occasions.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, Palmer said that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with her ex that include “destroying [her] personal property,” “throwing [her] belongings into the street,” “hitting [her] in front of [their] son,” “threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him” and more.

While Jackson denied all abuse allegations, Keke was granted a temporary restraining order and temporary sole physical and legal custody of her son.