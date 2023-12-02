Despite inaccurate reports that Keke Palmer “dropped” her restraining order against her “abusive” baby daddy, Darius Jackson, they only pushed back the next court date.

The famous former had their next court date scheduled for Dec. 5, but Keke and Darius agreed to postpone it. Less than a month ago, the Big Boss star filed a restraining order against her ex for allegations of abuse. After escalated public drama and family feuding, RadarOnline reports Keke hopes for a private resolution to the case.

The Dec. 5 hearing would be the next step in making Keke’s temporary restraining order against Darius permanent. A court granted her sole custody of their son Leodis and ordered Darius to maintain a 100-yard distance from both.

In a new court filing, the exes agreed to attend mediation together instead of court.

“Both parties are concurrently filing a Stipulation and Order to continue The Court’s Order to Participate in Mediation currently set for November 29, 2023, and Petitioner’s Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order, which is currently set for December 5, 2023, to allow the parties time to attend mediation,” the court documents stated. “The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner’s DVRO be continued on a mutually agreeable date.”

Following the couple’s break-up in October, an incident on Nov. 5 prompted Keke to request a Domestic Violence Restraining Order. The Nope actress claimed she called her mother, Sharon Palmer, after Darius screamed in her face. He allegedly got physical after Sharon checked him over the phone.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she said.

The restraining order filing described another alleged assault in February 2020. Keke claimed a photo she took in a bikini upset Darius, who went into a rage and “body slammed” her.

“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” she said.

The multitalented mogul’s restraining order petition included photos and security camera footage to corroborate her claims. The bombshell allegations inspired an outpouring of support for Keke, overwhelming scrutiny, and Darius seemingly threatening retaliation.

