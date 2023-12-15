Bossip Video

Cardi B is wishing her (soon-to-be-ex?) husband a happy birthday in a pretty unconventional way.

The Migos rapper celebrated his 32nd birthday Thursday, Dec. 14, but instead of getting a thoughtful, loving message from his other half, he got aired out online.

Earlier this week, Cardi confirmed that she’s single amid months-long rumors of a split between her and Offset. While she didn’t really provide any further details on if they were actually headed for divorce, she did express optimism about her “new beginning.”

Now, the “Be Careful” rapper is proving that their split is anything but amicable, blasting her beau online despite him celebrating a birthday.

First, she tagged Offset directly in a tweet, writing, “you a b***h a** n***** …and trust me imma f***in’ take it there !” She went on to write in another post, “Muf****s will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

She also took to Instagram Live to echo those same sentiments, getting audibly upset while saying to Offset, “you’ve really been doing me dirty after so many f***ing years that I motherf***ing helped your a**.”

Cardi didn’t provide any further context for her tweets, so it’s not exactly clear why she’s upset with Offset or why she chose his birthday to berate him. The rapper’s mentions are exploding with fans trying to figure out what’s going on, with some insisting she’s only doing this for attention following the release of her rival Nicki Minaj’s new album, Pink Friday 2.

It was only a few months ago that the former reality star defended her husband from cheating rumors. Offset even threatened to take legal action against people making unproven claims alleging infidelity.

But Cardi’s tune was a little different earlier this week, when Blueface accused Offset of sleeping with his ex, Chrisean Rock. While Offset denied those rumors as well, Cardi implied she didn’t even care to know the truth because she’s single now.