Michael B. Jordan’s violent car crash is now at the center of a police investigation.

As BOSSIP previously reported, footage of what appears to be Michael B. Jordan losing control of his Ferrari in Hollywood has surfaced.

On December 2, footage of a wrecked Ferrari that belonged to Michael B. Jordan circulated on social media. While racing a red Ferrari down busy Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, his baby blue Ferrari hit a parked Kia. The collision, which took place just before midnight in Hollywood, left many questioning what had happened.

According to TMZ, law enforcement will try to prove the “Creed” star was behind the wheel of the racing Ferrari. Once authorities determine the driver, they’ll likely reach out to the actor to get his statement on how things unfolded.

This wouldn’t be the first attempt of law enforcement reaching out to Michael about what happened as he didn’t give LAPD officers who responded to the scene much information that night.

It was also revealed that if cops find criminal guilt upon wrapping their investigation, they’ll forward the case to prosecutors for possible charges.

Luckily for the Hollywood director LAPD found no signs that Michael was impaired by drugs or alcohol, but that doesn’t clear him from taking responsibility for the crash just yet.

We’ll keep you updated with any changes in this situation as they arise.