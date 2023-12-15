Bossip Video

Footage of what appears to be Michael B. Jordan losing control of his Ferrari in Hollywood has surfaced.

On December 2, footage floated around social media of a wrecked Ferrari that belonged to Michael B. Jordan. His baby blue Ferrari hit a parked Kia just before midnight in Hollywood leaving most puzzled about how it happened. Many instantly accused him of being drunk but that wasn’t the case and the actor didn’t face any charges.

According to TMZ, LAPD didn’t perform any field tests nor did the actor offer any explanation behind the accident.

Luckily no one was hurt in the crash but video from the scene shows the heavy damage sustained to both vehicles. Surprisingly almost two weeks after the crash, video has surfaced online painting a better picture of how the crash happened. According to KTLA, the video shows Jordan’s Blue Ferarri lined up beside another Ferarri on Sunset Boulevard before they take off from the light in a friendly race of sorts. MBJ is then seemingly seen losing control of his Ferrari 812 Superfast.

A simple flex gone wrong is now a major headache for Jordan who now has a massive insurance claim, embarrassment, and one less car in the garage. According to the Daily Mail, the supercar maker has referred to him as a ‘Ferrari enthusiast’ so hopefully they take care of him.

