All The Queen’s Men star Christian Keyes broke his silence about years of alleged “sexual harassment” from a powerful “billionaire” in Hollywood he says tried to climb in bed with him and offered $100,000 to strip. “If you thought that Diddy s**t was crazy, you don’t even know…”

The actor spoke his difficult truth on Friday night in an hour-long Instagram Live. Keyes revealed that he’s resigned to “taking the scenic route” in his career after turning down alleged offers to take his clothes off for money or return to a private residence after auditioning for a role. “I didn’t sell my soul or my a** for success,” he confessed.

Keyes hopes people will believe him when he names the “shady and predatory” beloved public figure. He claims to have recordings of the misconduct dating back nearly 20 years.

“At some point soon, it’s going to have to come out. I kept one of these on me since ’05,” he said, holding up a digital voice recorder pen. “Whether it’s a keychain recorder or a pen because most predators would check your phone. Once the sexual harassment started, I was like, ‘I need to protect me. I’m saying no, and I don’t want this person, as powerful as they are, to try to get in the way of my work.’ So I started recording.”

According to IMDb, in 2005, Keyes made his feature film acting debut in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman. He performed in several stage plays, series, and independent films for the next decade, including recurring roles in Supernatural, The Family Business, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Young and the Restless, and 9-1-1.

Christian Keyes Promises To Come Forward To The Police With His Receipts And Recordings Of Alleged Harassment

Keyes is best known for starring in Saints & Sinners, In Contempt, and most recently, All the Queen’s Men. He also appeared in The Boys and Reasonable Doubt. The Detroit native did not go into detail about who harassed him throughout his decades of acting but promised to expose them soon.

“I want to tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere. I want to speak on it. The good news is that they don’t even have to believe me. Hopefully they do, but if they don’t, they can hear this person. Since the sexual harassment started, I’ve carried many recorder devices on me: keychains, pens, thumb drives, all of the above. “I really want to air that s**t out because that bothers me when I’m alone at night. Man, the world is celebrating this person and they don’t even know the shady and predatory way this person moves. Predators resent the prey that gets away, so when you don’t say yes, when you don’t say ‘ok, I’ll acquiesce and literally and figuratively play ball,’ because we not doing that, they resent you.”

Keyes also said this powerful person felt comfortable with the misconduct because he allegedly claimed “he had multiple young Black men on the payroll. And they would just show up when he requested them to be there.”

Despite hinting at multiple other alleged victims, Keyes referenced confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements that may keep them quiet. However, he explained that these contracts don’t prevent him from turning over evidence of criminal activity.

The proud father emphasized that he doesn’t have any attraction to men, but “these people kept on for years. Sexual harassment is a crime. Attempted sexual assault is a felony,” he repeated. He also offered to take multiple polygraph tests to prove that he was telling the truth.

Keyes got emotional about these situations, which kept him up at night over the years. “Some of the people you think are your mentors are literally and figuratively trying to f**k you,” he said.

