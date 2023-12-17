Bossip Video

Everyone thinks “Family Matters” with Darius McCrary, until it comes to paying child support.

Last month, the sitcom star was arrested for star for financially leaving his ex-wife Tammy Brawner hanging with their daughter Zoey. According to prison records TMZ obtained, police booked him on Nov. 27 for felony failure to pay child support.

At his arraignment, McCrary pleaded not guilty. He reportedly remains behind bars with a bond set at $13,197.01. If he can put the money down to get out, he will have a court-ordered GPS monitor.

Darius McCrary’s Bitter Divorce And Previous Child Support Arrest

Darius McCrary and former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner got married in 2014. She filed for divorce in 2017, citing drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and concerns about their infant daughter’s safety. Tammy accused him of partially dislocating Zoey’s shoulder.

The court ordered Darius to pay $1,366 per month in child support. By the time their divorce was finalized in 2019, he already owed $52,788.04 in back child support. If McCrary hasn’t made any payments in all that time, he could owe more than twice that amount by now.

The struggling actor complained to the court that he only made $500 in a year and still owed $90,000 to the IRS.

In 2015, police arrested Darius for failure to pay $5,500 in child support to his baby mama. He also has another daughter and son from a previous relationship. The 47-year-old didn’t stay out of legal trouble since then.

Page Six reports another arrest on Oct. 25, 2023 in Redondo Beach, California. It’s unclear what charges led to his arrest, but the Redondo Beach Police Department confirmed he had an out-of-state figitive warrant issued in Michigan.

Darius previously discussed fighting his baby mama for custody of his son in Michigan, so this October arrest could be tied to more back child support.

Hopefully, McCrary can get it together soon for the sake of his kids.