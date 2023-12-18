Bossip Video

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reportedly broken up after less than a year of dating.

According to reports from PEOPLE, after weeks of rumors about their relationship status, the reggaetonero and the reality star have officially called it quits.

It’s been a while since the pair were last spotted together, which is what initially fueled whispers of a possible split. The last time fans saw them together was in October at the Saturday Night Live afterparty when Bad Bunny acted as the host and musical guest on the show.

The Puerto Rican superstar and the supermodel first sparked romance rumors back in February when they were spotted joining her pals Hailey and Justin Bieber on a double date in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were introduced by friends after the musician moved to LA.

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” the source said at the time. “She likes him and is having fun.”

Their romance got more serious throughout the spring, when the pair was seen horseback riding together and getting close to one another at Coachella. After taking a vacation together in Idaho over the summer, a source told the outlet that “they definitely seem in love, and super serious.”

After receiving a ton of criticism for dating Jenner, Bad Bunny defended their relationship on his latest album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. He also referenced the fact that everyone wants to know how they communicate, since he speaks little English and Jenner doesn’t speak Spanish–but, clearly, they made it work.

Now, it looks like their relationship has run its course.