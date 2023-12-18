Bossip Video

If we didn’t know any better we’d guess that this was some Florida mess.

An aide to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin named Aidan Maese-Czeropski has been fired from his gig after he posted a sexually explicit video to social media. Not only did Maese-Czeropski post the clip but he created the content inside of a senate hearing room at the Hart Senate Office Building according to a report by CBSNews.

Senator Cardin’s office released a statement simply stating: “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

Apparently, Maese-Czeropski has a history of saying wild stuff on social media. A search of his name on Twitter reveals a message saying “I want Joe Biden to spit in my mouth”.

Maese-Czeropski took to Facebook to (kinda?) dispute the allegations against him while claiming that he is being targeted because he’s gay. In response, disgraced and recently ousted ex-Congressman George Santos, also part of the LGBTQ community, took to Twitter to blast the fired aide for using his sexuality to deflect from his actions.

The CBSNews report states that rumors began circulating about the sex video and an anonymous source revealed to The Daily Caller that Maese-Czeropski was one of the men in the clip.

Horniness has long put Capitol Hill types in precarious predicaments in the past but even Bill Clinton had enough sense not to film his unhinged lust.