Provocative rapper/reality star Sukihana is trending again after her sexually explicit OnlyFans video leaked online and stirred up shock, bewilderment, and disgust across social media.

I’m pissed I had to see tht suki video 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AokOU9CIoh — a’van (@pzbrindin) July 12, 2023

In the now-viral clip, the carefree personality can be seen, uh, well… let’s just say her sheets were soaked after the freaky shenanigans involving a popular pleasure toy that she appears to really enjoy in NSFW videos.

Naturally, the clip trended for hours while fueling shady commentary, GIF reactions, and jokes from anyone bold enough to watch the video.

Me after sticking my nose into places it shouldn’t belong and ended up seeing Suki’s video 😭 pic.twitter.com/6y65VytsY2 — rosa 🦋 (@rosathepisces) July 11, 2023

Proudly sex-positive, Sukihana addressed the backlash over the clip in an expletive-laden interview with popular blogger Armon Wiggins.

“The thing is, I’m a disgusting person so it’s just like… people been knew that about me, I don’t give a f***! Y’all can keep posting my OnlyFans videos–I mean, I don’t do OnlyFans no more…”

“I feel like when they say disgusting they’re not f*****g lying,” she continued, after being asked about people saying she’s a “terrible representation for Black women.” Whatever you heard about me is the truth. I don’t give a f***! You know how you break all barriers? You break ’em by telling ’em everything so now that I’ve told you everything there’s no exposing. It is what it is.”

The polarizing moment comes just weeks after she was embroiled in controversy with YK Osiris who trended after trying to kiss her without consent in a video.

The “Born By The River” rapper was participating in a panel for the Crew League basketball tournament when Osiris approached her, tilted her head back, and forced a kiss on her without any consent as seen in the video.

Sukihana can be heard in the video telling Osiris to “stop it” as she pulls away.

Once the video surfaced online, social media pointed out that she was sexually assaulted and no one spoke up to defend her.

We just saw Suki assaulted by TWO men within 24 hours. & This was after men doxxed that lady from Home Depot. Despite men screaming at women to be classy. It’s not about being a hoe vs being classy. These men believe they are owed access to you/your body no matter what! — Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) June 14, 2023

Amber Rose comes to the defense of Sukihana after the YK Osiris incident pic.twitter.com/rRp5oRCvH2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 14, 2023

Soon after the video made its rounds, Sukihana addressed the situation on social media.

“I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive,” tweeted Suki. “I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile,” she added.

Sukihana says she’s hurt following the incident with YK Osiris. pic.twitter.com/tVqzifdVN6 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 14, 2023

She followed that tweet with another stating she was “scared to stand up for herself” before ultimately deleting her social media.

After getting dragged for days, “embarrassed” YK Osiris issued a public apology to Sukihana for his behavior, noting that he “misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries.”

“I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her,” reads an official statement.

