‘Tis the season and today we get a present that you don’t have to wait until Christmas to unwrap.

Donald Trump has been banned from the 2024 ballot in Colorado by the state’s Supreme Court according to an AP News report. As you might imagine, the court was divided on the issue as a great many conservative MAGA bootlickers call Colorado their home.

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is what is referred to as the “insurrection clause” and it expressly prohibits someone like Trump, an insurrectionist via the events of Jan. 6, 2021, from participating in a presidential election as a candidate. The decision marks the very first time in U.S. history that section 3 has been used to disqualify a candidate.

There is almost a guarantee of an appeal and then the United States Supreme Court, several of whom were appointed by deleterious Dorito himself, will get a crack at deciding whether or not he can remain on the ballot in Colorado. That said, it should come as no surprise that Trump’s team feels like the scales are tipped in their flavorless favor.

Trump’s legal spokeswoman Alina Habba said in a statement Tuesday night: “This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy. It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”

In case any of you were wondering whether or not the Republican party would wash their hands of Trump and his bulls**t, don’t hold your breath. Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel vowed to assist 53% of white women’s favorite president in getting SCOTUS to overturn the Colorado ruling. In fact, McDaniel referred to the court’s decision as “election interference”.

Listen, folks. Enjoy the holidays with your loved ones. Take some time off to relax and unwind. You’re gonna need it. This upcoming election year is going to be a doozy.