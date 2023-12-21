UPDATED — 2:20 PM 12/21/2023

Christian Keyes responded to BOSSIP’s Instagram post about this story and wrote, “Not accurate at all….I didn’t “clear” anyone.”

The alleged harasser remains unclear.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

All The Queen’s Men star Christian Keyes is apparently reluctant to reveal the identity of the powerful “billionaire” at the center of his sexual harassment claims because it will “break hearts.” He did however like a tweet that seemingly cleared the name of a billionaire bigwig that people are speculating is the culprit.

On Dec. 19, the 48-year-old actor hopped into the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet reposted the emotional Instagram video in which he accused a powerful Hollywood “billionaire” of being “shady and predatory.” He also claimed that the unidentified Tinseltown giant offered him $100,000 to strip and tried to climb in bed with him.

“If I say who it is, it would break y’all hearts,” Keyes penned alongside a glaring eye emoji.

While some fans sympathized with the actor’s reluctance, a few social media users pondered whether Keyes was intentionally withholding the name of his alleged harasser to gain clout and attention.

“He’s treating this like a game… SMDH. People deal with abuse on the REGULAR. Speak out and let it go or just say it,” one user wrote in the comments section.

Another person penned,

“I still don’t understand the point of saying something and not saying it all. People are saying it was brave. Brave is putting everything out there and whatever happens happens. Let the Cassie & Diddy situation be your guide.”

A third netizen wrote, “It’s giving…. I’m waiting for someone to pay me for my story to be honest. Not saying it ain’t happen but why you in the comments with emojis…or am I trippin.'”

Keyes’ harassment claims however are no laughing matter.

On Dec. 15, Keyes — who made his acting debut in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman — told fans that his acting career was impacted after he refused to take off his clothes for someone famous in Hollywood.

“I wasn’t working for him the month and the year that he showed up to my apartment and offered me $100,000 to take my clothes off. ‘I don’t even need to touch you. I just want to see you naked.’ I declined,” Keyes said. “I recorded it because I didn’t trust him. I told him no over and over, but he would still always try s**t. So, if people don’t believe me, they can hear him in his voice. I have always kept something on me.”

In another alleged incident, Keyes claimed that the mysterious “billionaire” tried to climb in bed with him after he got too drunk during an event at the Hollywood big wig’s home. The actor’s alleged harasser attempted to blame his behavior on drinking too much alcohol. After trying to forgive and leave with a handshake, Keyes alleged that the man grabbed his penis instead of his hand.

“I’m not blaming myself for saying no. I’m not blaming myself for almost quitting acting. I’m mad at myself for not being brave enough to say something sooner. That’s the only thing I regret,” Keyes added.

Christian Keyes Likes A Tweet Saying “I Don’t Believe It Was TP [Tyler Perry]”

A few days after the star went live, Keyes liked an X post about Perry not being his harasser.

Watching Christian Keyes & can tell he is clearly a victim…only $3 grand to his name & violated by a gay billionaire 🥺 & no I don't believe it was TP…I wish Christian would have taken action…that man will still have his money & good name & Christian will remain broken pic.twitter.com/FLLpxfIX1l — It Tis What it Tis (@DaGoddess100) December 16, 2023

In addition to the tweet, Christian Keyes also recently recalled an interview he did where he spoke on how his childhood made him “easy prey” for his harasser.

Hit the flip for his words.