As Raising Kanan continues, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the STARZ series, this time featuring Ronnie questioning his little brother’s business savvy and hinting that he wants him to take out Raq.

As previously reported his third season delves further into Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis) evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral, and pragmatic personality fans know.

In an exclusive clip from episode three, we see Raq’s adversary turned lover Unique (Joey Bada$$) having a tense convo with his recently released brother Ronnie (Grantham Coleman).

Ronnie is wondering why their drug business is stalled and he’s worried about Raq taking over their territory.

“Like I said before Ronnie, I’m still getting s*** together right now, “says Unique. “It’s gon’ take a little minute.” “While you take your minute, Raq eating our f***g lunch, ” says Ronnie.

Unique tries to assure his brother that Raq is “out of the way” because she’s out of the drug game, but Ronnie’s unconvinced.

“If Raq breathing, she hustling,” says Ronnie. “Should’ve took her out back in the day. Never too late for that,” he adds.

Take an exclusive look below.

ABOUT POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN SEASON 3

Over the last two seasons of Raising Kanan, Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, discovering more about himself in the process. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

New episodes of Raising Kanan premiere every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT.