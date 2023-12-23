Check out the videos behind Bishop T.D. Jakes trending on social media after the flip!

“There is much more important work to be done to create a better world,” she said. “The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others, especially those who may be marginalized or in need. Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe guided by the timeless principles of compassion, service, and ministry.”

“It is heartening to witness the proliferation of numerous deepfake photos and the distortion of words through false, sensationalized misrepresentations, encapsulating purported statements to falsely speculate and attack others, including Bishop Jakes,” she continued.

Social media truly embodied this saying as memes about Jakes spread like wildfire on social media. Even those skeptical of the allegations and their sources joined in on the jokes.

“What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.'”

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Hora wrote on Thurday.

Christian Post reports his representative shut down the accusations against the 66-year-old in recent viral videos as “unequivocally false. Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House released a statement to the publication.

The past month of shocking accusations against Diddy turned a spotlight on several other public figures as alleged victims, enablers, and accomplices. T.D. Jakes is one of the most surprising people caught up in the controversy.

Bishop T.D. Jakes denied “baseless” viral videos accusing the megachurch minister of assault and allegedly attending Diddy’s alleged “sex parties.” Jesus, take the wheel!

TikTok And YouTube Videos Went Viral With Questionable Claims About Bishop T.D. Jakes Attending Diddy’s Alleged “Sex Parties”

Tuff News TV host Germain McKinley reported receiving an email from an unnamed source about Diddy’s ex, Cassie (Cassandra Ventura). In the model’s bombshell lawsuit against the rapper, she alleged that he physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also said in her filing that the abuse included forced sex with male escorts the mogul allegedly hired.

According to McKinley’s YouTube video posted on Wednesday, the source said Cassie “turned substantial amounts of evidence to the feds.” The anonymous source reportedly said Cassie had a burner phone belonging to Diddy’s late ex, Kim Porter. They also claimed the model and singer secured a USB drive with recordings of Diddy’s alleged “sex parties” that “feature some pretty powerful and prominent people.”

“I’m also told that multiple male escorts corroborated the fact that T.D. Jakes slept with multiple men at Diddy’s parties and abroad,” the anonymous source said. “It’s also been said that a young male has acquired a lawyer to represent him as he is set to sue Jakes for an incident that took place when he was just 16 years old.”

McKinley’s source went on to claim the teen boy allegedly “was forced to perform” a sex act on Jakes.

“It’s been said that the man’s family were members of the Potter’s house, but left the church in 2015. According to multiple church insiders, the parents were paid off to keep quiet. The guy’s a young man now and seeking his own justice,” the source continued.

On Thursday, a TikTok user summarized the allegations in a clip with a stitch of audio from McKinley’s podcast. It went viral with 1.6 million views and 11.3 million more views on X, where another user reposted her video.

Christian Post questioned McKinley about the source of the T.D. Jakes allegations but did not receive a response. It’s unclear why his podcast of under 125,000 subscribers received insider info about Cassie and a federal investigation instead of better-known outlets like B. Scott, TMZ, or Page Six.

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Team Explains The One Time He Attended A Diddy Party

Jakes did publicly attend Diddy’s 53 birthday party in L.A. last year. However, one of his executives confirmed it was a coincidental pop-up because the Bishop was in town for a meeting and did business with Revolt Network.

“As a filmmaker, executive producer and one of the pioneers of value-based movies, Bishop Jakes, in his role as CEO of T.D. Jakes Entertainment, paid respect to the former Chairman of Revolt during the celebration of his birthday,” executive vice president of TD Jakes Entertainment Derrick Williams explained.

Williams also joined Jakes for his brief appearance at the party, which also raised questions online.

“Bishop Jakes was in LA for important business meetings, and we felt that a quick appearance at the former Chairman of Revolt’s birthday event was the respectful thing to do since Bishop Jakes’ sermons are aired on the Revolt Network,” he continued.

Another source close to the Bishop confirmed to Christian Post that this was the only time they knew of him attending one of Diddy’s parties.