Does Nick Cannon have a favorite amongst his six baby mamas? Fans sure seem to think so after Bre Tiesi posted intimate holiday photos locking lips with the All That alum.

Page Six reports Bre Tiesi, 32, posted festive Christmas pics on Friday. The untraditional family photos led many fans to speculate she was the top dawg amongst the mothers of Cannon’s children. The realtor shares a 1-year-old son Legendary with the Wild ‘N Out creator. The comments overwhelmingly claimed that she was, in fact, the “chosen one.”

In the flicks, the fam sported red as they posed in front of a metallic backdrop. Most of the shots included Nick, Bre and Legendary, but surprisingly, the solo shot of the baby that vividly resembles the 43-year-old didn’t steal all the shine. The pic of the couple sharing a kiss as the Selling Sunset star tightly cradled Cannon’s face got the most attention.

Bre captioned the carousel of images that garnered over 270,000 likes, “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Cannon boys and I. ”

Fans speculated if the reality star was Cannon’s fave in the comment section.

“so is this the chosen one?” one user inquired. “This really his favorite girl ,” another seemingly answered.

“She made it known out of these holiday/birthday pictures he got going on…I am the ONE!” another chimed. “I love all pictures with all of them BUT how these WOMEN handle that s**t. Different colors and all, like they all planned it.. Is this one the main one ,” wrote a third fan. Nick Cannon Juggles As Many Households As Santa For Christmas

Fans say Tiesi’s charm most likely keeps the former Nickelodeon star smitten. However, the mommy of one says she and her “best friend’s” similar interests keep them connected.

“I always say this, he’s my best friend no matter what. We are super close,” she said. “We’re both in the social media and TV world, so this is something that’s fun [for us].”

Although Cannon’s family tree has many branches of baby mamas, he somehow manages to multitask and usually schedules a photo shoot with each along with their shared children during the holiday season.

Brittany Bell also had a holiday shoot with Nick this month, but you’d never know from looking at her IG. The former pageant queen seemingly shaded the father of her kiddos. She chose to only post photos of herself and their children, Golden, 6, Rise, 1, and Powerful, 3.

The Masked Singer host responded with his own post on Thursday, proving he was present for the gold-themed photoshoot. The Future Superstars captioned the photos, “The Holidays are here!!”

“I like how she never posts any family photos on her page,” a follower of Cannon commented. “It’s always her and the kids only.”

The Drumline actor did “like” many of Brittany’s photos, even commenting, “Our baby is growing up way too fast!!” under an adorable pic of their little girl, Powerful, cheesing in front of a Christmas tree.

If fans attribute “main girl” status to Tiesi because of the PDA in the holiday shoot, that may not be the strongest argument. Cannon shared an impromptu “Winter One-derland” photo shoot on Wednesday as he celebrated his daughter, Halo Mari’s, birthday celebration with baby mama, Alyssa Scott. The “Gigolo” singer gushed about her in the caption, stating: