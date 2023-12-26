An Atlanta restaurateur recently blessed families for the holidays during an annual toy drive.
Ebony Austin, along with various partners and volunteers, blessed deserving families just in time for the Christmas Holiday through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau Bar and Grill.
The philanthropist invited families to Atlanta’s historic Cascade Skating Rink where she teamed up with Mayor Andre Dickens, rapper Hurricane Chris, Mz. Shyneka, Yandy Smith, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe to gift over 2,000 Atlanta area families with presents.
A press release reports that a variety of gifts were given out including computers, gaming consoles (X Boxes, Playstations), bicycles, dirt bikes, Beats by Dre headphones, cash, gift cards, clothes, and shoes.
This year’s theme for the giveaway was “Recreating Christmas” as Ebony and her team gave four children of Breast Cancer survivors the Christmas of their dreams, loaded with gifts and prizes as well as priority gift selection.
Educators were also honored during the toy drive as Ebony gifted several of them payment of their rent, car note, and utility bills.
“Being an educator is a job that so crucial to our community and they don’t get the credit that they deserve,” said Austin. in a statement “I’ve been blessed with such a wonderful foundation that allows me to go above and beyond with helping people who are often overlooked.”
What do YOU think about this ATL entrepreneur giving back for the holidays?
