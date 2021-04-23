Bossip Video

What is it really like growing up in a southern city that’s currently booming with Black excellence—but wasn’t always that way? VH1 is exploring that with the third chapter of the original digital docu-series “Growing Up Black,” and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

Source: Growing Up Black: Atlanta / VH1

“Growing Up Black” is an unfiltered and in-depth look at the differences in the Black experience from one city to the next across the country. For the series, locals, community members, and leaders are interviewed and asked to explore issues like their personal experiences around systemic racism, what it is like growing up Black in America, and the feelings and experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement.

VH1’s now announcing “Growing Up Black: Atlanta”, an up-close-and-personal look at the Peach state’s Black mecca and the rich history of excellence it encompasses.

Airing Wednesday, April 28 at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, topics explored include the Atlanta University Center that sharpens the minds of students with Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as that continuously chatted about “Old Atlanta” v.s. “New Atlanta” debate.

Source: Growing Up Black: Atlanta / VH1

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

 

The ATL installment shines a light on Atlanta’s “Mayor named Keisha” Keisha Lance Bottoms, rapper/#LHHATL star  Light Skin Keisha, CEO, and Co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson, CEO of The New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot, actor Miss Lawrence, Since The 80s President Barry Hefner and more.

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

In the trailer, Barry reminds people of something they often forget, Georgia, is NOT synonymous with Atlanta.

“Atlanta Black but Georgia white as hell,” says Hefner in an exclusive clip. “Two different things, don’t confuse Georgia with Atlanta.”

The participants also delve into the OTP [Outside The Perimeter] vs. ITP [Inside The Perimeter] debate.

According to “Growing Up Black” senior producer Heather Haynes, ATL was a perfect fit for her series in part because of its diversity.

“Deciding to include Atlanta in the ‘Growing Up Black’ series was a no-brainer, Atlanta is the center of Black excellence, it has the largest HBCU community with the Atlanta University Center, and it is the home of the some of the most influential Civil Rights Activists,” said Haynes. “You can’t create a series titled ‘Growing Up Black’ without highlighting the city of Atlanta.”

“When casting this episode, I wanted to showcase the diversity in Blackness and the Black experience of one of the most metropolitan cities in the country, from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s down home welcoming energy to Barry Hefner’s candidness and charm, everyone included had a unique perspective of their experience – but all boasted the same hometown pride. It was a pleasure being able to share a snapshot of their stories.”

 

Take an exclusive look below.

Meet the interviewees of Growing Up Black: Atlanta.

++

Dj AONE

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

Radio DJ
Instagram: @thedjaone
Location: Westside

Andre Dickens

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

Atlanta City Councilman, Post 3 at Large
Instagram: @andre4atlanta
Location: Adamsville

Barry Hefner

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

President of Since the 80s record label
Instagram: @barryhefner
Location: Westside

Light Skin Keisha

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

Rapper, Actress
Instagram: @lightskinkeisha
Location: Decatur

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

60th Mayor of Atlanta
Instagram: @keishabottoms
Location: Westside

Miss Lawrence

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

Actor
Instagram: @misslawrence
Location: East Point

Nsé Ufot

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

CEO of The New Georgia Project
Instagram: @nseufot404
Location: Southside

Carmen Watkins

Growing Up Black: Atlanta

Source: Growing Up Black: Atlanta / VH1

Founder of RunYourVision, Inc
Instagram: @_carmenwatkins
Location: Clark Atlanta University

Will Watkins

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

Senior Technology Consultant
Instagram: @will__watkins
Location: Clark Atlanta University

Ryan Wilson

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta”

Source: “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” / VH1

CEO/Co-founder of The Gathering Spot
Instagram: @spotonrw
Location: Northside

 

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta” premieres on VH1 YouTube Wednesday, April 28 at 4pm ET/1pm PT—Will YOU be watching???

