What is it really like growing up in a southern city that’s currently booming with Black excellence—but wasn’t always that way? VH1 is exploring that with the third chapter of the original digital docu-series “Growing Up Black,” and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.
“Growing Up Black” is an unfiltered and in-depth look at the differences in the Black experience from one city to the next across the country. For the series, locals, community members, and leaders are interviewed and asked to explore issues like their personal experiences around systemic racism, what it is like growing up Black in America, and the feelings and experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement.
VH1’s now announcing “Growing Up Black: Atlanta”, an up-close-and-personal look at the Peach state’s Black mecca and the rich history of excellence it encompasses.
Airing Wednesday, April 28 at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, topics explored include the Atlanta University Center that sharpens the minds of students with Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as that continuously chatted about “Old Atlanta” v.s. “New Atlanta” debate.
The ATL installment shines a light on Atlanta’s “Mayor named Keisha” Keisha Lance Bottoms, rapper/#LHHATL star Light Skin Keisha, CEO, and Co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson, CEO of The New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot, actor Miss Lawrence, Since The 80s President Barry Hefner and more.
In the trailer, Barry reminds people of something they often forget, Georgia, is NOT synonymous with Atlanta.
“Atlanta Black but Georgia white as hell,” says Hefner in an exclusive clip. “Two different things, don’t confuse Georgia with Atlanta.”
The participants also delve into the OTP [Outside The Perimeter] vs. ITP [Inside The Perimeter] debate.
According to “Growing Up Black” senior producer Heather Haynes, ATL was a perfect fit for her series in part because of its diversity.
“Deciding to include Atlanta in the ‘Growing Up Black’ series was a no-brainer, Atlanta is the center of Black excellence, it has the largest HBCU community with the Atlanta University Center, and it is the home of the some of the most influential Civil Rights Activists,” said Haynes. “You can’t create a series titled ‘Growing Up Black’ without highlighting the city of Atlanta.”
“When casting this episode, I wanted to showcase the diversity in Blackness and the Black experience of one of the most metropolitan cities in the country, from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s down home welcoming energy to Barry Hefner’s candidness and charm, everyone included had a unique perspective of their experience – but all boasted the same hometown pride. It was a pleasure being able to share a snapshot of their stories.”
Take an exclusive look below.
Meet the interviewees of Growing Up Black: Atlanta.
++
Dj AONE
Radio DJ
Instagram: @thedjaone
Location: Westside
Andre Dickens
Atlanta City Councilman, Post 3 at Large
Instagram: @andre4atlanta
Location: Adamsville
Barry Hefner
President of Since the 80s record label
Instagram: @barryhefner
Location: Westside
Light Skin Keisha
Rapper, Actress
Instagram: @lightskinkeisha
Location: Decatur
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
60th Mayor of Atlanta
Instagram: @keishabottoms
Location: Westside
Miss Lawrence
Actor
Instagram: @misslawrence
Location: East Point
Nsé Ufot
CEO of The New Georgia Project
Instagram: @nseufot404
Location: Southside
Carmen Watkins
Founder of RunYourVision, Inc
Instagram: @_carmenwatkins
Location: Clark Atlanta University
Will Watkins
Senior Technology Consultant
Instagram: @will__watkins
Location: Clark Atlanta University
Ryan Wilson
CEO/Co-founder of The Gathering Spot
Instagram: @spotonrw
Location: Northside
“Growing Up Black: Atlanta” premieres on VH1 YouTube Wednesday, April 28 at 4pm ET/1pm PT—Will YOU be watching???
